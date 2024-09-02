OBS: Inden du læser dette opslag og ser disse videoer, så skal du vide at jeg hverken stoler på Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump eller John F. Kennedy. Jeg vil dog sige at sidstnævntes tale d. 27. april 1961 til USAs presse, er så fuld af de sandheder som nu over 60 år senere alle kommer op til overfladen.

RFK støtter op om Donald Trumps præsident-valgkamp

Ved en tale i Phoenix, Arizona, d. 23. august 2024 meddelte RFK at han suspenderer sin egen valgkamp om at blive præsident i USA, til fordel for Donald Trumps valgkamp.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., der er nevø af hans endnu mere berømte onkel, John F. Kennedy, ser flere sammenfald med Donald Trumps politik, som har betydning for hans valg om at støtte Trump. Det er Trumps politik om at stoppe krigen i Ukraine og om at beskytte amerikanske børn mod kemikalier og toksiner i fødevarer og medicin. Det sidste har været RFKs mærkesag i årtier, hvor han har arbejdet med sagen i hans organisation Childrens Health Defense.



Du kan høre hele RFKs tale på linket herunder.

Donald Trump holdte en tale ved sit såkaldte ‘rally’ (vælgermøde) i Glendale, Arizona, senere samme dag. Ved dette rally inviterer han RFK til at holde en tale. Se både Trumps og RFKs taler i Glendale på nedenstående link:

Selvom jeg kan glæde mig over at der kommer nogle sandheder ud til verdens, og især den amerikanske, befolkning, så må jeg konstatere at det ikke er uden lidt malurt i bægeret.

Et problem jeg har med begge disse præsident-emner, er, at ingen af dem vil stoppe Israels folkemord i Palæstina, da de begge støtter op om Israel og ikke vil klandre den israelske leder Benjamin Netanyahu for det folkemord hans apartheid-lignende styre er i gang med.

Men der er vel ingen som overhovedet får lov til at sige noget negativt om Israel i USA, da den israelske lobby er bomstærk ‘over there’. Så nogen gange må man nøjes over at glæde sig over lidt, hvilket er det jeg gør med dette opslag: Nemlig at nogle sandheder som hidtil har fået meget lidt ‘airtime’ i USA, nu bliver luftet i offentligheden: Krigen i Ukraine og forgiftningen af USAs befolkning (og børnene!).

RFKs onkel holdte en endnu vildere tale over 60 år tidligere

Jeg vil gerne sammenligne RFKs tale med hans onkels tale til USAs presse i 1961 kort efter JFK var blevet valgt til USAs præsident. Du kan se talen på linket herunder, og jeg har klistret et transkript af talen ind nedenunder.

Talen handler i den grad om det dybe stat og alle de fortrædeligheder mod verdens befolkning som den har været i gang med i minimum 60 år (grangiveligt meget længere!).



Transcript fra JF Kennedys tale:



ladies and gentlemen the very word

secrecy is repugnant in a free and open

society and we are as a people

inherently and historically opposed to

secret societies to secret oaths and to

secret proceedings we decided long ago

that the dangers of excessive and

unwarranted concealment of pertinent

facts far outweighed the dangers which

are cited to justify it even today there

is little value in opposing the threat

of a closed society by imitating its

arbitrary restrictions even today there

is little value in insuring the survival

of our nation if our traditions do not

survive with it and there is very grave

danger that an announced need for

increased security will be seized upon

by those anxious to expand its meaning

to the very limits of official

censorship and concealment that I do not

intend to permit to the extent that it's

in my control and no official of my

administration whether his rank is high

or low civilian or military should

interpret my words here tonight as an

excuse to censor the news to stifle

dissent to cover up our mistakes or to

withhold from the press and the public

the facts they deserve to know but we

are opposed around the world by a

monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that

relies primarily on covert means for

expanding its sphere of influence on

infiltration instead of invasion on

subversion instead of Elections on

intimidation instead of free choice on

guerrillas by night instead of armies by

day it is a system which has conscripted

vast human and material resources into

the building of a tightly knit highly

efficient machine that combines military

matic intelligence economic scientific

and political operations it's

preparations are concealed not published

its mistakes are buried not headlined

it's dissenters are silenced not praised

no expenditure is questioned no rumor is

printed no secret is revealed no

president should fear public scrutiny of

his program for from that scrutiny comes

understanding and from that

understanding comes support or

opposition and both are necessary I am

NOT asking your newspapers to support an

administration but I am asking your help

and the tremendous task of informing and

alerting the American people for I have

complete confidence and the response and

dedication of our citizens whenever they

are fully informed I not only could not

stifle controversy among your readers I

welcome it

this administration intends to be candid

about its errors for as a wise man once

said an era doesn't become a mistake

until you refuse to correct it

we intend to accept full responsibility

for our errors and we expect you to

point them out when we miss them without

debate without criticism no

administration and no country can

succeed and no Republic can survive that

is why the Athenian lawmaker Solon

decreed it a crime for any citizen to

shrink from controversy and that is why

our press was protected by the First

Amendment the only business in America

specifically protected by the

Constitution not primarily to amuse and

entertain not to emphasize the trivial

and the sentimental not to simply give

the public what it wants but to inform

to arouse to reflect to state our

dangers and our opportunities to

indicate our crises and our choices to

lead mold educate and sometimes

anga public opinion this means greater

coverage and analysis of international

news for it is no longer far away and

foreign but close at hand and local it

means greater attention to improved

understanding of the news as well as

improved transmission and it means

finally that government at all levels

must meet its obligation to provide you

with the fullest possible information

outside the narrowest limits of national

security and so it is to the printing

press to the recorder of man's deeds the

keeper of his conscience the courier of

his news that we look for strength and

assistance confident that with your help

man will be what he was born to be free

and independent