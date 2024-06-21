The fires of Børsen and Notre Dame - w/Ole Dammegard

Old Danish Stock Exchange Building was struck by fire on Queen Margrethe’s birthday

On 16th of april 2024 the Danish Stock Exchange Building called ‘Børsen’ went on fire which took down the flaming spire of the old historic building.

It happened on exactly the same day as the abdicated queen was celebrating her birthday, and exactly 5 years and 1 day after a similar fire in Notre Dame in Paris, France.

A walkthrough of the similarities and the symbolism involved in the fires of Børsen and Notre Dame

Video interview with Ole Dammegard to analyse the meaning of two very suspecious fires, with many similarities.

Can the symbolism tell us about the present situation and events to come?

Can we avoid new destructive and deadly attacks in the future?

Why did the animated movie apparently predict these fires?

Homepage of the creator Heliofant of the short animated movie “I, Pet Goat II”:

https://heliofant.com/

Link guide:

Danish National TV, DRTV, bringing pictures of the Børsen fire:

https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/se-de-vilde-billeder-fra-branden-i-boersen

Wikipedia about the Notre Dame fire:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre-Dame_fire

Danish largest newspaper Politiken regarding the strange statue of Christian IV:

https://politiken.dk/kultur/art7208909/K%C3%B8benhavn-har-modstr%C3%A6bende-f%C3%A5et-en-ny-statue-af-Christian-IV.-Hvad-skal-vi-egentlig-med-den

Danish National TV, TV2, about the revelation of the Chr IV statue:

https://nyheder.tv2.dk/2019-05-10-dronningen-i-problemer-ved-afsloering-af-ny-statue

Sapioplex’s Substack with an analysis of the symbolism in “I, Pet Goat II”:

https://sapioplex.substack.com/p/i-pet-goat-ii-analysis-part-1-opening

The ‘deep state’-media Altinget with an article about the ‘public hanging of Chr IV’:

https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/drilsk-dug-gav-udfordringer-ved-afsloeringen-af-ny-kaempestatue

The Royal House of Denmark about the revelation of Chr IV statue:

https://www.kongehuset.dk/foto-video/afsloering-af-statue-af-christian-4

Fire in Legoland, Denmark burning down the model of the harbour area of Copenhagen:

https://vafo.dk/billund/se-forvandlingen-legoland-er-paa-rekordtid-gjort-klar-efter-brand?teaser-referral=38d45139-833c-4403-b411-e03a4693b974-69

Documentary from Danish National TV, DRTV on the Børsen Fire (free but in Danish language):

https://www.dr.dk/drtv/program/boersen-_-danmarkshistorie-i-flammer_452055

Mark Passio on Hegelian Dialectic and the symbolism of the mixture of Kabbalah, Tarot and Freemasons:

Homepage of Ole Dammegard, Light on Conspiracies; PLEASE SUPPORT OLE!:

https://lightonconspiracies.com/