Regarding WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR

Most commentators unfortunately are barking up the wrong tree regarding WHO. Watch this video interview to understand what is meant by this idiom.

Here is the IHR document discussed in the video.

You can read this article on Slay News on the finnish trial mentioned in the video where a WHO official testifies against the usefulness of the vaccines.

Below you can subscribe for free to James Roguski’s newsblog: