The people won over the WHO - Or did we?

Interview with James Roguski on the status of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the WIPO Intellectual Property Treaty and on whether danish activists should be participating in the rally in Geneva on Saturday?
Flemming Blicher
May 26, 2024
Transcript

I myself will be going to Geneva the coming weekend to participate in the rally in front of the Palais des Nations, the mighty luxorius palace where WHO have their headquarters.

Go to the organiser roadtogeneva.com homepage HERE!

Write to me on flemming@de3fiktioner.dk if you want to meet up with me at the rally in Geneva on Saturday.

Dont forget to sign up for

James Roguski
s free newsletter. Below you can find his latest post and find a link to sign up for his newsletter:

James Roguski
The Pandemic Treaty Negotiations Have Failed to Reach an Agreement
The final meeting of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was held on Friday May 24, 2024. The live stream of the 9th meeting of the INB has just ended. After a short delay, the recording of the meeting should be available here…
Read more
9 days ago · 349 likes · 139 comments · James Roguski

James Roguski

Exposing MDM (Mis-Information, Dis-Information and Mal-Information)
4 Comments
Illusionen om Danmark
Podcast-serien "Illusionen om Danmark"
I denne podcast-serie vil jeg dele de mange informationer som jeg støder på i mit arbejde med at afdække hvad Danmark er for et land, og hvordan det i virkeligheden fungerer. Det afdækker jeg i bøgerne i trilogien "Illusionen om Danmark" og bogen "Illusionen om Grundloven".
Jeg laver disse podcast så du kan lytte til dem på farten, og forhåbentlig blive meget klogere på dit land.
Hvis ikke vi danskere ved hvor vi står (og det gør vi desværre ikke i særlig høj grad!) hvordan kan vi så vide i hvilken retning vi skal gå?
Kend dit land og dets fortid, og du vil kunne forstå hvor du er i nutid!
Appears in episode
Flemming Blicher
