WHO corruption: Video interview with James Roguski
WHO corruption: Video interview with James Roguski

What is going on in the WHO? (Video pictures of the interview included below)
Flemming Blicher
and
James Roguski’s
Feb 16, 2024
1
Transcript

Exposing the WHO shenanigans - Pandemic Convention & International Health Regulations

In this interview with James Roguski, he gives us an update on what is actually going on in the beautiful sorroundings of the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, where WHO is headquartered.

“It is criminal activity at a higher level”

WHO is using taxpayers money, from all over the world, to enrich themselves and - of course - their business companions. And they use negotiations around EQUITY to make it happen!

You can watch the full video-interview here on Rumble!


Link directly to James Roguski’s Substack-channel:

James Roguski
Exposing MDM (Mis-Information, Dis-Information and Mal-Information)

I denne podcast-serie vil jeg dele de mange informationer som jeg støder på i mit arbejde med at afdække hvad Danmark er for et land, og hvordan det i virkeligheden fungerer. Det afdækker jeg i bøgerne i trilogien "Illusionen om Danmark" og bogen "Illusionen om Grundloven".
Jeg laver disse podcast så du kan lytte til dem på farten, og forhåbentlig blive meget klogere på dit land.
Hvis ikke vi danskere ved hvor vi står (og det gør vi desværre ikke i særlig høj grad!) hvordan kan vi så vide i hvilken retning vi skal gå?
Kend dit land og dets fortid, og du vil kunne forstå hvor du er i nutid!
Flemming Blicher
James Roguski’s
