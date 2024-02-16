WHO corruption: Video interview with James Roguski

Exposing the WHO shenanigans - Pandemic Convention & International Health Regulations

In this interview with James Roguski, he gives us an update on what is actually going on in the beautiful sorroundings of the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, where WHO is headquartered.

“It is criminal activity at a higher level”

WHO is using taxpayers money, from all over the world, to enrich themselves and - of course - their business companions. And they use negotiations around EQUITY to make it happen!

You can watch the full video-interview here on Rumble!



